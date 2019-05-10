Bradford Bulls v Leeds Rhinos: How to watch Challenge Cup rugby FREE on TV and live stream online

Bradford Bulls face Leeds Rhinos at home for the first time since being relegated from Super League in 2014.

Advertisement

There will be no love lost when the Yorkshire rivals clash at the Odsal Stadium in front of the TV cameras on Saturday.

Bradford scraped past Featherstone Rovers in the fifth round in a 27-26 victory while Leeds demolished semi-professional Workington Town 78-6 at Headingley.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bradford Bulls v Leeds Rhinos on TV and online.

What time is Bradford Bulls v Leeds Rhinos?

Bradford Bulls v Leeds Rhinos will kick off at 2:30pm on Saturday 11th May 2019.

How to watch Bradford Bulls v Leeds Rhinos on TV and live stream

Fans can tune in to watch the action on BBC1 from 2:00pm.

The match can also be live streamed via BBC iPlayer to watch on-the-go.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Leeds have had the upper hand in this fixture for several years now.

Their quality will shine through and they’ll get the job done efficiently in Bradford.

Prediction: Leeds Rhinos win

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.