Newport v Mansfield: How to watch League Two play-offs on TV and live stream online

Newport County will get the EFL play-offs underway when they line up to face Mansfield in the League Two edition.

The Exiles have not tasted third-tier football since their reformation in 1989 but are in flying form ahead of their two-leg tie with Mansfield.

Newport enjoyed a 10-game unbeaten run to finish the season, including six wins and seven clean sheets in that spell.

On the other hand, Mansfield missed out on automatic promotion after being defeated by MK Dons, who jumped into the top three on the final day.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newport v Mansfield on TV and online.

What time is Newport v Mansfield?

Newport v Mansfield will kick off at 7:45pm on Thursday 9th May.

How to watch Newport v Mansfield on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Mansfield ended their season with three consecutive defeats that crippled their automatic promotion hopes.

There will be understandable nerves in the Mansfield dressing room, while Newport are riding a wave following an excellent end to the season which saw them snatch the last play-off spot.

Prediction: Newport 1-0 Mansfield

