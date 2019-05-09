Liverpool v Wolves: How to watch Premier League last day on TV and live stream online

Liverpool have one last shot at winning the 2018/19 Premier League title.

The Reds trail Manchester City by a point going into the final day of top flight action.

If City win, the title will head to Manchester. If City fail to win, Liverpool just need to better City’s result to lift the trophy.

Jurgen Klopp will refocus his stars on the Premier League following their Champions League heroics against Barcelona during midweek.

There’s plenty of time between this weekend and the European showdown with Tottenham on June 1st, meaning Klopp will deploy a full-strength side to tackle Wolves.

Last season’s Championship winners have fared well on their return to the Premier League and will take heart from their 2-1 FA Cup victory over Liverpool in January.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Wolves on TV and online.

What time is Liverpool v Wolves?

Liverpool v Wolves will kick off at 3:00pm on Sunday 12th May 2019.

How to watch Liverpool v Wolves on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 2:00pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

How to watch Liverpool v Wolves in the US

Fans can watch the game in the US via fuboTV.

The streaming service offers a free seven-day trial for new customers.

You can watch most major Premier League clashes in addition to football across Europe and North America.

The service also offers NFL, NBA and MLB games throughout the year meaning you will never miss a moment of sporting drama.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Liverpool will hit Wolves with all the momentum of a freight train.

Unlike Spurs who have impress in Europe and slipped in the Premier League, the Reds will battle hammer and tongs for 90 minutes at Anfield.

They will hold up their end of the bargain, but all eyes will turn to Brighton to see whether City can hold on…

Prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Wolves

