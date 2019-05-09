EFL play-off dates: Championship, League One, League Two play-off details confirmed – how to watch

The summer has arrived for the majority of teams across the country but 12 teams will be forced to put their holidays on hold for the EFL play-offs.

Championship, League One and League Two representatives will battle it out across two legs for a place in the three finals with pride, money and ambitions on the line.

The EFL has confirmed the key dates and times for every play-off clash, and we will be updating the fixtures – as well as live TV information – for each game as they happen.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about when the Championship, League One and League Two play-offs take place.

How to watch the EFL play-offs on TV and online

You can watch the play-offs live on Sky Sports. We will update the fixture list below with full broadcast details including channels and times.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the matches through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

When are the Championship play-offs 2018/19?

First Leg

Aston Villa v West Brom – Saturday 11th May (12:30pm)

Sky Sports Football and NOW TV from 12:00pm

Derby v Leeds – Saturday 11th May (5:15pm)

Sports Football and NOW TV from 5:00pm

Second Leg

West Brom v Aston Villa – Tuesday 14th May (7:45pm)

Leeds v Derby – Wednesday 15th May (7:45pm)

Championship Final

Winner A v Winner B – Monday 27th May (3:00pm)

When are the League One play-offs 2018/19?

First Leg

Sunderland v Portsmouth – Saturday 11th May (7:30pm)

Sky Sports Football and NOW TV from 7:15pm

Doncaster v Charlton – Sunday 12th May (12:15pm)

Sky Sports Football and NOW TV from 12:00pm

Second Leg

Portsmouth v Sunderland – Thursday 16th May (7:45pm)

Charlton v Doncaster – Friday 17th May (7:45pm)

League One Final

Winner A v Winner B – Sunday 26th May (3:00pm)

When are the League Two play-offs 2018/19?

First Leg

Newport v Mansfield – Thursday 9th May (7:45pm)

Tranmere v Forest Green – Friday 10th May (7:45pm)

Second Leg

Mansfield v Newport – Sunday 12th May (6:00pm)

Sky Sports Football and NOW TV from 5:30pm

Forest Green v Tranmere – Monday 13th May (7:45pm)

Sky Sports Football and NOW TV from 7:30pm

League Two Final

Winner A v Winner B – Saturday 25th May (3:00pm)

