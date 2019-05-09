Doncaster v Charlton: How to watch League One play-offs on TV and live stream online

Charlton will hope to keep their hot-streak flowing into the League One play-offs when they face Doncaster on Sunday.

The Addicks stormed their way to third on the final day of the season after leapfrogging floundering Portsmouth and Sunderland.

Boss Lee Bowyer has contended with severe financial issues and boardroom turmoil throughout the season but has kept the ship steady.

While the top three teams in the play-off spots were separated by just three points, Doncaster finished 12 points south of Sunderland in sixth place.

However, Rovers won’t let their points tally rock them, and will approach the play-offs with a fresh mindset and eyes fixed on the Championship.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Doncaster v Charlton on TV and online.

What time is Doncaster v Charlton?

Doncaster v Charlton will kick off at 12:15pm on Sunday 12th May 2019.

How to watch Doncaster v Charlton on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 12:00pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Charlton were in brutal form towards the end of the season, winning their last three games with 10 goals to their name and none conceded.

They also toppled champions Luton 3-1 in the closing stages of the season.

League standings count for little in the play-offs but Charlton’s string of recent results is too hot to ignore.

Prediction: Doncaster 0-1 Charlton

