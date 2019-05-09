Derby v Leeds: How to watch Championship play-offs on TV and live stream online

Leeds begin their Championship play-off adventure with a trip to face Derby at Pride Park this weekend.

Marcelo Bielsa’s team lost three of their last four games of the season to fall out of the automatic promotion race and into the play-offs.

Leeds entered the Championship and League One play-offs three times in four campaigns after their last spell in the Premier League ended in 2004.

They failed to get promoted in any of those seasons and have lingered in the second tier for nine years.

Derby reached the play-offs three times in their last five seasons but also failed to gain promotion via any of them.

Both sides will be desperate for a return to the Premier League but who will gain the early advantage?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Derby v Leeds on TV and online.

What time is Derby v Leeds?

Derby v Leeds will kick off at 5:15pm on Saturday 11th May 2019.

How to watch Derby v Leeds on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 5:00pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Leeds well and truly ran out of steam at the end of the season.

In contrast, Derby gathered plenty of momentum and will believe they have enough to go all the way this year.

Bielsa must calm Leeds’ inevitable anxieties going into the game and not let Derby race into an early lead or the tie could be wrapped up before reaching Elland Road.

Prediction: Derby 2-1 Leeds

