Champions League TV schedule: How to watch every game – fixtures, dates, kick-off times

The Champions League final is shaping up after Liverpool’s staggering 4-0 victory over Barcelona booked their place in Madrid.

The Reds overturned a 3-0 deficit from the first leg to produce the biggest ever semi-final comeback in the tournament’s history at Anfield.

Tottenham must now reverse a 1-0 scoreline in the first leg of their clash with Ajax.

Every match will be live on BT Sport with the semi-final second legs to be held on 7th/8th May.

Champions League fixtures

Semi-finals second leg

Ajax (1) v (0) Tottenham – Wednesday 8th May (8:00pm UK time)

Final

Tottenham/Ajax v Liverpool – Saturday 1st June (TBC)

How can I watch the Champions League live on TV in the UK?

The Champions League is shown live on BT Sport.

All the matches are available to watch via BTSport.com and via the BT Sport app.

There will also be highlights packages of every game online after the final whistle, and a full highlights TV programme at 10.30pm every night.

