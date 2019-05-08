Valencia v Arsenal: How to watch Europa League on TV and live stream online

Arsenal are aiming for their first European cup final since 2006 when they take on Valencia this week.

The Gunners reached the semi-finals of last season’s Europa League competition but were stopped in their tracks by Atletico Madrid.

They must venture to Spain once again to get the job done, but take a healthy 3-1 lead into the showdown.

Boss Unai Emery won the Europa League for an unprecedented three times in a row between 2014 and 2016 with Sevilla.

He is the most successful manager in the history of the tournament following his trio of triumphs, level with former Inter and Juventus top dog Giovanni Trapattoni.

Arsenal’s Premier League form has nose-dived with three defeats in four games but they remain dangerous on the Continent.

Since the first leg, Valencia have recorded a blistering 6-2 victory away at Huesca – with all six of the visitors’ goals coming in the first 50 minutes.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Valencia v Arsenal on TV and online.

What time is Valencia v Arsenal?

Valencia v Arsenal will kick off at 8:00pm on Thursday 9th May 2019.

How to watch Valencia v Arsenal on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

How can anybody possibly predict Arsenal any more?

The Gunners’ last three defeats have come against Leicester, Wolves and Crystal Palace with each team knocking three goals beyond the Bernd Leno.

Their last four victories have come against Valencia, Napoli – home and away – and Watford with Emery’s men only conceding one goal in that time.

Home advantage and a desperate need to score their way back into contention will aid Valencia, but Arsenal just need one goal to all-but kill the tie.

Prediction: Valencia 2-1 Arsenal

