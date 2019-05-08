Premier League top scorers: Who will win the 2018/19 Golden Boot?

Premier League top scorers are battling to the end for a chance at winning the prestigious Golden Boot award for 2018/19.

Advertisement

Tottenham hero Harry Kane recorded back-to-back top scorer awards before Mohamed Salah’s outrageous 32-goal haul for Liverpool sealed last season’s award.

Kane has fallen away from the top following a ligament injury, though Salah remains in contention for the honour this time around with just a handful of games left to be played.

Top scorer goal tallies are down from last season but the usual suspects remain in the hunt for individual award including former winner Sergio Aguero.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Premier League top scorers.

LAST UPDATED: 10:00am Tuesday 7th May 2019

Advertisement