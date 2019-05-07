Premier League permutations: Title race and top four battle explained

Premier League teams have been dragged into the nitty gritty end-of-season battles with just one week left of the 2018/19 campaign.

Advertisement

The title race is still open, while top-four places are still up for grabs, though the relegation battle is all wrapped up.

Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal are all among the list of teams still battling for significant achievements this year – but which teams will hit their targets?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of permutations for the Premier League title, top-four and relegation battles.

Premier League title permutations

If Liverpool lose against Wolves, Man City will win the title.

If Liverpool draw against Wolves and Man City don’t lose by more than four goals against Brighton, Man City will win the title.

If Liverpool win against Wolves and Man City don’t win against Brighton, Liverpool will win the title.

If Man City win against Brighton, Man City will win the title.

Premier League top four permutations

Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea are guaranteed Champions League places regardless of their results.

If Tottenham win or draw against Everton, Tottenham will finish in the top four.

If Arsenal lose or draw against Burnley, Tottenham will finish in the top four.

If Arsenal win against Burnley and Tottenham lose, they will be level on points, though Arsenal would require an eight-goal swing to finish in the top four on goal difference.

Man Utd cannot qualify for the Champions League.

How to watch final weekend of Premier League season

You can watch final day of Premier League action live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the chosen matches via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.