IPL Qualifiers and Eliminator on TV: How to watch Indian Premier League 2019 – Fixtures, UK time, TV, live stream

Indian Premier League contenders are battling for glory as the 2019 competition enters the Qualifier and Eliminator period.

Advertisement

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings are aiming for their fourth title in the 12th season of IPL action.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are keen for revenge after losing the final in 2018 and take on the Delhi Capitals in the Eliminator.

Eight teams have gone to battle in almost 60 matches but only four remain.

Fans around the world will be desperate to tune in, but how can you watch the IPL drama unfold?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up how to watch the Indian Premier League on TV and online.

How to watch Indian Premier League on TV and live stream

Matches will be shown live on BT Sport.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Indian Premier League fixtures (UK time)

Tuesday 7th May – Qualifier 1

Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings – on BT Sport 3 from 2:30pm

Wednesday 8th May – Eliminator

Delhi Capitals v Sunrisers Hyderabad – on BT Sport 3 from 2:30pm

Friday 10th May – Qualifier 2

Loser of Qualifier 1 v Winner of Eliminator – on BT Sport 3 from 2:30pm

Sunday 12th May – Final

Winner of Qualifier 1 v Winner of Qualifier 2 – on BT Sport 3 from 2:30pm

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.