Where can I watch the Formula 1 2019 Spanish Grand Prix live on TV?
The Spanish Grand Prix is the fifth race in the 2019 Formula 1 season – when does the action take place?
Formula 1 is heading to Barcelona in May with Mercedes in a commanding position in the early stages of the season.
Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas are steaming ahead in the World Drivers’ Championship points table, with the latter driver leading by a point.
Ferrari duo Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc appear to have the best chance of catching the Mercedes superstars, but can they make up ground in the Spanish Grand Prix?
RadioTimes.com rounds up how you can watch all the action live on TV this weekend with full Sky Sports and Channel 4 broadcast details.
Live from the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit, Spain
Practice: Friday 10th May – Saturday 11th May
Practice sessions will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 from 15 minutes before their start times.
Practice 1: 10:00am (Friday)
Practice 2: 2:00pm (Friday)
Practice 3: 11:00am (Saturday)
Qualifying: Saturday 11th May
The qualifying session will be live on Sky Sports F1 from 1:00pm (UK time).
Qualifying 1: 2:00pm
Qualifying 2: 2:22pm
Qualifying 3: 2:45pm
Qualifying highlights: TBC (on Channel 4)
Race Day: Sunday 12th May
Raceday coverage will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm (UK time).
Pit Lane Live: 1:10pm
Race: 2:10pm
Highlights: TBC (on Channel 4)
If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the race through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.
There is also a special offer that allows fans to purchase the entire 2019 F1 season without other sports included in the package for the equivalent of just £5 per week.
Where else can I follow the Spanish Grand Prix?
Radio coverage of the race is on BBC Radio 5 Live.