Where can I watch the Formula 1 2019 Spanish Grand Prix live on TV?

Formula 1 is heading to Barcelona in May with Mercedes in a commanding position in the early stages of the season.

Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas are steaming ahead in the World Drivers’ Championship points table, with the latter driver leading by a point.

Ferrari duo Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc appear to have the best chance of catching the Mercedes superstars, but can they make up ground in the Spanish Grand Prix?

Formula 1 2019 TV coverage guide: Spanish Grand Prix

Live from the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit, Spain

Practice: Friday 10th May – Saturday 11th May

Practice sessions will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 from 15 minutes before their start times.

Practice 1: 10:00am (Friday)

Practice 2: 2:00pm (Friday)

Practice 3: 11:00am (Saturday)

Qualifying: Saturday 11th May

The qualifying session will be live on Sky Sports F1 from 1:00pm (UK time).

Qualifying 1: 2:00pm

Qualifying 2: 2:22pm

Qualifying 3: 2:45pm

Qualifying highlights: TBC (on Channel 4)

Race Day: Sunday 12th May

Raceday coverage will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm (UK time).

Pit Lane Live: 1:10pm

Race: 2:10pm

Highlights: TBC (on Channel 4)

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the race through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.

There is also a special offer that allows fans to purchase the entire 2019 F1 season without other sports included in the package for the equivalent of just £5 per week.

Where else can I follow the Spanish Grand Prix?

Radio coverage of the race is on BBC Radio 5 Live.