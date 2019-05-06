Accessibility Links

  4. Premier League top scorers: Who will win the 2018/19 Golden Boot?

Premier League top scorers are jostling for position as the 2018/19 season draws to a close

Premier League top scorers are battling to the end for a chance at winning the prestigious Golden Boot award for 2018/19.

Tottenham hero Harry Kane recorded back-to-back top scorer awards before Mohamed Salah’s outrageous 32-goal haul for Liverpool sealed last season’s award.

Kane has fallen away from the top following a ligament injury, though Salah remains in contention for the honour this time around with just a handful of games left to be played.

Top scorer goal tallies are down from last season but the usual suspects remain in the hunt for individual award including former winner Sergio Aguero.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Premier League top scorers.

LAST UPDATED: 5:00pm Sunday 5th May 2019

  1. Mohamed Salah (LIV) 22 goals, 8 assists
  2. Sergio Aguero (MCI) 20 goals, 8 assists
  3. Sadio Mane (LIV) 20 goals, 1 assist
  4. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ARS) 19 goals, 5 assists
  5. Jamie Vardy (LEI) 18 goals, 4 assists
  6. Raheem Sterling (MCI) 17 goals, 10 assists
  7. Harry Kane (TOT) 17 goals, 4 assists
  8. Eden Hazard (CHE) 16 goals, 15 assists
  9. Callum Wilson (BOU) 14 goals, 9 assists
  10. Paul Pogba (MUN) 13 goals, 9 assists

