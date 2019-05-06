Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Where can I watch the Formula 1 2019 Spanish Grand Prix live on TV?

Where can I watch the Formula 1 2019 Spanish Grand Prix live on TV?

The Spanish Grand Prix is the fifth race in the 2019 Formula 1 season – when does the action take place?

Spanish Grand Prix

Formula 1 is heading to Barcelona in May with Mercedes in a commanding position in the early stages of the season.

Advertisement

Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas are steaming ahead in the World Drivers’ Championship points table, with the latter driver leading by a point.

Formula 1 2019 race calendar and TV coverage guide

Ferrari duo Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc appear to have the best chance of catching the Mercedes superstars, but can they make up ground in the Spanish Grand Prix?

RadioTimes.com rounds up how you can watch all the action live on TV this weekend with full Sky Sports and Channel 4 broadcast details.

Formula 1 2019 TV coverage guide: Spanish Grand Prix

Live from the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit, Spain

Practice: Friday 10th May – Saturday 11th May

Practice sessions will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 from 15 minutes before their start times.

Practice 1: 10:00am (Friday)

Practice 2: 2:00pm (Friday)

Practice 3: 11:00am (Saturday)

Qualifying: Saturday 11th May

The qualifying session will be live on Sky Sports F1 from 1:00pm (UK time).

Qualifying 1: 2:00pm

Qualifying 2: 2:22pm

Qualifying 3: 2:45pm

Qualifying highlights: TBC (on Channel 4)

Race Day: Sunday 12th May

Raceday coverage will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm (UK time).

Pit Lane Live: 1:10pm

Race: 2:10pm

Highlights: TBC (on Channel 4)

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the race through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.

There is also a special offer that allows fans to purchase the entire 2019 F1 season without other sports included in the package for the equivalent of just £5 per week.

Advertisement

Where else can I follow the Spanish Grand Prix?

Radio coverage of the race is on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Formula 1 2019 race calendar and TV coverage guide

You might like

2018 F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been voted third in the greatest Sports Personality winner of all time poll (Getty)

Formula 1 2019 race calendar and TV coverage guide

MotoGP

MotoGP 2019 race calendar and TV coverage guide

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Vincent Kompany of Manchester City lifts the Premier League Trophy as Manchester City celebrate winning the Premier League Title during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at Etihad Stadium on May 6, 2018 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Premier League live on TV Full fixture list and Sky and BT Sport schedule

136511.fa1fc386-036d-476d-85fa-c0e143dc5daf

Escape to Costa Rica: How a tiny country in Central America became an eco-paradise