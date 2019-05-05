Liverpool v Barcelona: How to watch Champions League semi-final second leg on TV and live stream

Liverpool face a daunting task when Barcelona visit Anfield for the Champions League semi-finals second leg.

The Reds are aiming to reach back-to-back European finals but must overcome a 3-0 deficit following a first-leg defeat at the Nou Camp.

Luis Suarez struck – and celebrated – against his former club before Lionel Messi scored twice, including a 30-yard free-kick to nudge Barcelona into a seemingly unassailable lead.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Liverpool v Barcelona game on TV and online.

What time is the Liverpool v Barcelona game?

Liverpool v Barcelona will kick off at 8:00pm on Tuesday 7th May 2019.

How to watch and live stream Liverpool v Barcelona

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

How do Liverpool possibly begin to prepare for this game?

The task: push everyone forward to score at least three goals while keeping a small army in defence to shut down the greatest footballer ever to play the game.

All Liverpool can do is play their natural game and measure themselves up against arguably the best side in world football, without expecting to progress to the final.

Prediction: Liverpool 1-1 Barcelona

