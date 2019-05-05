Championship TV fixtures 2018/19: Sky listings for EVERY match live on TV and online

Accessibility Links

Championship football is televised throughout the year on UK TV channels and we have a comprehensive guide to watch every moment live including kick-off times and how to tune in

Sheffield United Leeds

The stage is set, the final day of the 2018/19 Championship season has arrived and there is still plenty to play for.

Daniel Farke’s attacking Norwich side are one point away from clinching the title, and Sheffield United will join them in the Premier League next season.

Leeds will be determined to earn a point to secure their third-place status as they face the play-offs.

Derby, Middlesbrough and Bristol City are scrapping for the final play-off place, though the relegation battle is already over.

Televised fixtures have been confirmed for the final day as another dramatic campaign draws to a close.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Championship fixtures live on TV and online this season.

Championship fixtures live on TV in 2018/19

Sunday 5th May

All kick-off times are 12:30pm

Aston Villa v Norwich City

Blackburn Rovers v Swansea City

Brentford v Preston North End

Derby County v West Brom – LIVE on Sky Sports Football/NOW TV from 12:00pm

Derby v West Brom match preview, prediction and how to watch

Hull City v Bristol City

Ipswich Town v Leeds United

Nottingham Forest v Bolton Wanderers

Reading v Birmingham City

Rotherham United v Middlesbrough

Sheffield Wednesday v Queens Park Rangers

Stoke City v Sheffield United

Wigan Athletic v Millwall

