2019 World Snooker Championship schedule: Full Eurosport and BBC snooker coverage guide

The 2019 World Snooker Championship is fast-approaching the climax at the iconic Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

Defending champion Mark Williams pulled off a major shock last year as he triumphed over John Higgins to become the second oldest winner in tournament history – aged 43.

Higgins and Judd Trump are the top contenders remaining this time, while Ronnie O’Sullivan fell early to amateur James Cahill in one of the most shocking results in recent snooker history.

Fans have a number of options available to soak up the drama, but how will you tune in to watch the tournament?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the 2019 World Snooker Championship on TV and online.

How to watch the 2019 World Snooker Championship

Coverage of the 2019 World Snooker Championship will be readily available on Eurosport and BBC.

Amazon Prime customers can sign up for a seven-day trial of Eurosport Player – the live streaming platform.

Many Sky Sports customers will have Eurosport included in their package.

Non-Sky Sports customers can sign up from just £4.99 per month or £39.99 for a full year.

Most of the action will also be broadcast on BBC2 and BBC iPlayer, though occasional matches will be shown on BBC1.

See our comprehensive guide below for full details.

2019 World Snooker Championship: LIVE BBC and Eurosport TV schedule

Thursday 2nd May – Day 13

BBC

1:00pm – 6:00pm (BBC2)

7:30pm – 8:00pm (BBC2)

Highlights – 11:15pm (BBC2)

Eurosport 1

12:45pm – 4:00pm

6:30pm – 10:00pm

Friday 3rd May – Day 14

BBC

10:00am – 12:00pm (BBC2)

1:00pm – 6:00pm (BBC2)

7:00pm – 8:00pm (BBC2)

Highlights – 11:15pm (BBC2)

Eurosport 1

10:00am – 1:00pm

2:15pm – 5:30pm

6:30pm – 10:00pm

Saturday 4th May – Day 15

BBC

10:00am – 12:00pm (BBC2)

2:00pm – 4:10pm (BBC1)

4:10pm – 5:30pm (BBC2)

7:30pm – 10:00pm (BBC2)

Highlights – 2:35am on Sunday (BBC Red Button)

Eurosport 1

10:00am – 1:00pm

2:15pm – 5:30pm

6:30pm – 10:30pm

Sunday 5th May – The Final

BBC

2:00pm – 5:30pm (BBC2)

7:00pm – 11:00pm (BBC2)

Eurosport 1

1:45pm – 5:00pm

6:30pm – 10:00pm

Monday 6th May – The Final

BBC

2:00pm – 6:00pm (BBC2)

7:00pm – 11:00pm (BBC2)

Eurosport 1

1:45pm – 5:00pm

6:30pm – 10:00pm

