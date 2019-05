Premier League TV fixtures 2018/19: Sky and BT Sport listings for EVERY match live on TV and online

The Premier League 2018/19 season is drawing with live TV matches promising huge drama in the closing stages of the season.

Advertisement

Sky Sports and BT Sport have confirmed which games they will broadcast live on TV through to the final day.

Highlights of every Premier League game will also be available on the BBC’s Match of the Day as usual.

Amazon Prime Video does not have any live football this season, although from the 2019/20 season they will have the rights to 20 Premier League games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Premier League 2018/19 fixtures including full Sky Sports, NOW TV and BT Sport listings, schedules as well as links to our exciting match previews and score predictions.

How to watch Premier League games on TV and online

Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport, with Sky Sports Premier League covering top flight games each week.

You can also stream the match via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch games through NOW TV without signing up to a contract.

You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month.

For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

Premier League live on TV – 2018/19 fixtures

Kick-off 3pm unless otherwise stated. Matches live on TV will be listed in bold

Friday, 3 May 2019

Everton v Burnley – 8:00pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Everton v Burnley match preview, prediction and how to watch

Saturday, 4 May 2019

AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham – 12:30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Bournemouth v Spurs match preview, prediction and how to watch

West Ham v Southampton

Wolves v Fulham

Cardiff City v Crystal Palace – 5:30pm, live on BT Sport

Cardiff v Crystal Palace match preview, prediction and how to watch

Newcastle United v Liverpool – 7:45pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Newcastle v Liverpool match preview, prediction and how to watch

Sunday, 5 May 2019

Huddersfield Town v Man Utd – 2:00pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Huddersfield v Man Utd match preview, prediction and how to watch

Chelsea v Watford – 2:00pm

Arsenal v Brighton – 4:30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Arsenal v Brighton match preview, prediction and how to watch

Monday, 6 May 2019

Man City v Leicester City – 8:00pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Man City v Leicester match preview, prediction and how to watch

Sunday, 12 May 2019

Brighton v Man City

Burnley v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth

Fulham v Newcastle United

Leicester City v Chelsea

Liverpool v Wolves

Man Utd v Cardiff City

Southampton v Huddersfield Town

Tottenham v Everton

Advertisement

Watford v West Ham