Man City v Leicester: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Manchester City take on Leicester City with a chance of securing the title by the time they play on Monday night.

Advertisement

If Liverpool lose to Newcastle on Saturday night, City can win the league with a victory over Leicester.

Pep Guardiola will be determined to wrap up the league without any drama going into the last two games.

The title is firmly in City’s grip, regardless of Liverpool’s result this weekend, and Guardiola won’t allow complacency to creep into his team’s performance.

Leicester have enjoyed a strong resurgence since Brendan Rodgers replaced Claude Puel in charge at the King Power Stadium.

They are currently battling for the ‘best of the rest’ place outside the top six.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Man City v Leicester game on TV and online.

What time is the Man City v Leicester game?

Man City v Leicester will kick off at 8:00pm on Monday 6th May 2019.

How to watch and live stream Man City v Leicester

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels from 7:00pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

How to watch Man City v Leicester in the US

Fans can watch the game in the US via fuboTV.

The streaming service offers a free seven-day trial for new customers.

You can watch most major Premier League clashes in addition to football across Europe and North America.

The service also offers NFL, NBA and MLB games throughout the year meaning you will never miss a moment of sporting drama.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

City have their eyes on the prize and remain in terrific form approaching the Leicester clash.

Only a monumental bout of complacency will prevent them from winning at home to the Foxes.

Liverpool fans will be desperate for their former boss to do them a favour, but it’s unlikely Rodgers’ men will be able to prevent normal service at the Etihad.

Prediction: Man City 2-0 Leicester

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.