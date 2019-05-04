EFL play-off dates: Championship, League One, League Two play-off details confirmed – how to watch

The summer is fast-approaching for the majority of teams across the country but 12 teams will be forced to put their holidays on hold for the EFL play-offs.

Advertisement

Championship, League One and League Two representatives will battle it out across two legs for a place in the three finals with pride, money and ambitions on the line.

Several teams have guaranteed their place in the play-offs, though some are still fighting for more than just a chance of promotion, and others are scrambling for last-ditch spaces.

The EFL has confirmed the key dates and times for every play-off clash, and we will be updating the fixtures – as well as live TV information – for each game as they happen.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about when the Championship, League One and League Two play-offs take place.

When are the Championship play-offs 2018/19?

First Leg

Tie A – Saturday 11th May (12:30pm)

Tie B – Saturday 11th May (5:15pm)

Second Leg

Tie A – Tuesday 14th May (7:45pm)

Tie B – Wednesday 15th May (7:45pm)

League Two Final

Winner A v Winner B – Monday 27th May (3:00pm)

Who could be in the Championship play-offs?

Confirmed: Leeds, West Brom, Aston Villa

Possible: Derby, Middlesbrough, Bristol City

When are the League One play-offs 2018/19?

First Leg

Tie A – Saturday 11th May (7:30pm)

Tie B – Sunday 12th May (12:15pm)

Second Leg

Tie A – Thursday 16th May (7:45pm)

Tie B – Friday 17th May (7:45pm)

League Two Final

Winner A v Winner B – Sunday 26th May (3:00pm)

Who could be in the League One play-offs?

Confirmed: Portsmouth, Sunderland, Charlton

Possible: Doncaster, Peterborough

When are the League Two play-offs 2018/19?

First Leg

Tie A – Thursday 9th May (7:45pm)

Tie B – Friday 10th May (7:45pm)

Second Leg

Tie A – Sunday 12th May (6:00pm)

Tie B – Monday 13th May (7:45pm)

League Two Final

Winner A v Winner B – Saturday 25th May (3:00pm)

Who could be in the League Two play-offs?

Confirmed: Forest Green, Tranmere

Possible: Bury, Mansfield, MK Dons (could still win automatic promotion) plus Newport, Exeter, Colchester, Carlisle, Stevenage

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.