Bournemouth v Tottenham: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Tottenham will aim to shake off their Champions League disappointment with a Premier League trip to Bournemouth.

Spurs were defeated 1-0 by Ajax in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie.

Jan Vertonghen left the field with a suspected concussion and could miss this weekend’s clash alongside continued absentee Harry Kane.

Mauricio Pochettino will hope his squad can put aside their European disappointment – and thoughts of their hugely important second leg – in order to focus on this weekend.

Spurs sit third in the table and can guarantee a top-four spot if they beat the Cherries at the Vitality Stadium.

Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth have wobbled in recent weeks following confirmation of their survival, but they will still be keen to end their season on a positive note.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Bournemouth v Tottenham game on TV and online.

What time is the Bournemouth v Tottenham game?

Bournemouth v Tottenham will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 4th May 2019.

How to watch and live stream Bournemouth v Tottenham

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels from 11:30am.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

How to watch Bournemouth v Tottenham in the US

Fans can watch the game in the US via fuboTV.

The streaming service offers a free seven-day trial for new customers.

You can watch most major Premier League clashes in addition to football across Europe and North America.

The service also offers NFL, NBA and MLB games throughout the year meaning you will never miss a moment of sporting drama.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Spurs will be desperate to secure another season of top-tier European football for 2019/20.

They can enjoy a summer of adding quality, not quantity, to their talented squad, and look forward to a settled season in their new home.

They need a solid win at Bournemouth to ease the nerves and build confidence ahead of the Ajax second leg. They will deliver one.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-2 Tottenham

