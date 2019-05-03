Rangers v Hibs: How to watch Scottish Premiership on TV and live stream

Rangers must win to keep Celtic sweating as long as possible in the Scottish Premiership title race – if the Bhoys haven’t already locked down the trophy.

The Gers head into the weekend nine points adrift of their fierce rivals with just nine points left to play for.

Celtic could secure the title on Saturday if they don’t lose to Aberdeen – before Rangers kick a ball on Sunday.

Steven Gerrard’s men will be desperate to keep fighting with the Old Firm derby to take place at Ibrox next weekend.

Hibs have been solid in recent weeks after holding Celtic to a goalless draw before recording a 1-1 stalemate with Edinburgh rivals Hearts.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Rangers v Hibs game on TV and online.

What time is the Rangers v Hibs game?

Rangers v Hibs will kick off at 3:30pm on Sunday 5th May 2019.

How to watch and live stream Rangers v Hibs

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 3:00pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Rangers can’t prevent Celtic from lifting the Premiership trophy, but they really will hope to pressure them all the way.

Next weekend’s Old Firm derby will be a frantic affair, and if Gerrard can guide his side to three more wins to end the season, he will have sent a major warning shot across Glasgow ahead of next season.

They made be playing for pride, but Rangers won’t stop fighting until the end.

Prediction: Rangers 1-0 Hibs

