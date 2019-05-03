Huddersfield v Man Utd: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Manchester United are on the verge of missing out on Champions League football next season ahead of their trip to Huddersfield.

The Red Devils woeful form in recent weeks has resulted in a slide to sixth-place.

They are three points adrift of the top four with just two games to play, meaning Champions League qualification is not in their own hands.

All United can do is turn up at the John Smith’s Stadium, win and hope for the best.

Relegated Huddersfield have lost 13 of their last 14 games and have shipped 21 goals in their last six matches.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under pressure to secure a convincing victory over a team who currently boast the second-lowest points total in Premier League history.

What time is the Huddersfield v Man Utd game?

Huddersfield v Man Utd will kick off at 2:00pm on Sunday 5th May 2019.

How to watch and live stream Huddersfield v Man Utd

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League (from 1:00pm) and Main Event (from 1:30pm).

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

How to watch Huddersfield v Man Utd in the US

Fans can watch the game in the US via fuboTV.

The streaming service offers a free seven-day trial for new customers.

You can watch most major Premier League clashes in addition to football across Europe and North America.

The service also offers NFL, NBA and MLB games throughout the year meaning you will never miss a moment of sporting drama.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Without trying to sound overdramatic, it’s fair to say that a victory for United is not only essential for their hopes this season, but for Solskjaer’s hopes as manager.

He deserves time and money to overhaul his inherited squad, but he certainly has all the tools available to dismantle Huddersfield.

The Terriers are wide open for the taking – can United pull out a big result to keep fans onside?

Prediction: Huddersfield 0-2 Man Utd

