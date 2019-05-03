Arsenal v Brighton: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream online

Arsenal’s rollercoaster 2018/19 season is drawing to a close with a big clash against Brighton up next.

Unai Emery’s debut year in the Premier league hasn’t been the smoothest after taking the reigns from Arsene Wenger.

However, he remains in with a shot of landing a European trophy and top-four Premier League spot at the first attempt.

Arsenal have lost four of their last five Premier League clashes but remain just two points of the Champions League places with two games to go.

The Gunners have also beaten Napoli twice in the Europa League before beating Valencia in that time.

Brighton have tightened up in recent weeks but they remain close to the drop-zone.

The relegation battle is now between them and Cardiff, though they have a four-point advantage with two games left.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Brighton on TV and online.

What time is Arsenal v Brighton?

Arsenal v Brighton will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 5th May 2019.

How to watch Arsenal v Brighton on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels from 4:15pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

How to watch Arsenal v Brighton in the US

Fans can watch the game in the US via fuboTV.

The streaming service offers a free seven-day trial for new customers.

You can watch most major Premier League clashes in addition to football across Europe and North America.

The service also offers NFL, NBA and MLB games throughout the year meaning you will never miss a moment of sporting drama.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Neither side is in good form yet neither side will particularly fancy playing the other.

Arsenal’s results have fluctuated wildly in recent weeks but they will surely fancy their chances at home to a free-falling relegation-battler.

Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are doing everything they can to haul the Gunners over the line, and have to be backed to get the job done again.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Brighton

