Ajax v Tottenham: How to watch Champions League semi-final second leg on TV and live stream

Tottenham travel to take on Ajax knowing they need to win at the Johan Cruyff Arena in the Champions League semi-finals second leg.

Spurs are battling for a first Champions League final place in their history.

They were beaten 1-0 in their new stadium, but Mauricio Pochettino will be hopeful his side can overturn the deficit and progress.

If they overcome the Dutch heavyweights, they will face either Liverpool or Barcelona at the Wanda Metropolitano – home of Atletico Madrid – in the Spanish capital.

Fans around the world will be desperate to tune if for the action – how can you soak up the action in the UK?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Ajax v Tottenham game on TV and online.

What time is the Ajax v Tottenham game?

Ajax v Tottenham will kick off at 8:00pm on Wednesday 8th May 2019.

How to watch and live stream Ajax v Tottenham

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Spurs played right into the hands of Ajax during the opening stages of the first leg.

Pochettino’s formation shift and the introduction of Moussa Sissoko flipped the game around and neutralised much of Ajax’s threat.

Neither side boasts a fit, talismanic centre forward but Son Heung-Min will return from his suspension and could offer the cutting-edge required by Spurs.

If they start the game well, in their reshuffled formation, they have every chance of a massive victory.

Prediction: Ajax 1-2 Tottenham

