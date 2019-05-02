Southend v Sunderland: How to watch League One on TV and live stream

Sunderland can no longer secure automatic promotion after failing to win their last three games.

Advertisement

The Black Cats took the lead in their trio of most recent fixtures but drew two and lost one to secure the top two places for Luton and Barnsley.

Manager Jack Ross is now under pressure to steer his side back to the Championship via the dreaded play-offs.

Sunderland could finish third, fourth or fifth depending on results this weekend, with the current league table suggesting they will face a two-leg tie with Charlton.

While the results won’t drastically alter Sunderland’s position, Southend have it all to play for.

The Shrimpers sit one place above the relegation zone, but five teams could still finish in three of the four drop-zone places.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Southend v Sunderland game on TV and online.

What time is the Southend v Sunderland game?

Southend v Sunderland will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 4th May 2019.

How to watch and live stream Southend v Sunderland

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football (from 5:00pm) and Main Event (from 5:15pm).

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

The wind has very much left the sails of the good ship Sunderland.

They can still be pleased with their points total for the season considering the omnishambles their new owners and manager inherited before the 2018/19 season started.

Regardless of the past, this present squad should have won at least one of their previous few games, and Southend could leave a bitter taste in Sunderland mouths.

Prediction: Southend 1-1 Sunderland

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.