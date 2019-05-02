Premier League stadiums 2019/20: Complete guide to every ground
Premier League stadiums continue to grow and expand ahead of the 2019/20 season – we've rounded up everything you need to know about the top flight grounds
The Premier League draws in countless viewers around the world every week to soak up the latest live drama.
But while the competition’s popularity continues to spread on a global scale, millions of fans continue to pour through the turnstiles of their local teams in the UK.
The varied history of English football has meant that its flagship competition is brimming with a patchwork web of stadiums – including old-school wooden terraces and state-of-the-art super arenas.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Premier League stadiums to be used in 2019/20 including those of promoted teams from the Championship.
Premier League stadiums 2019/20
Arsenal – Emirates Stadium
Capacity: 60,260
Location: London
Year opened: 2006
Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards
Bournemouth – Vitality Stadium
Capacity: 11,360
Location: Bournemouth
Year opened: 1910
Pitch dimensions: 115 x 71 yards
Burnley – Turf Moor
Capacity: 22,546
Location: Burnley
Year opened: 1883
Pitch dimensions: 115 x 73 yards
Chelsea – Stamford Bridge
Capacity: 41,631
Location: London
Year opened: 1905
Pitch dimensions: 113 x 73 yards
Crystal Palace – Selhurst Park
Capacity: 25,456
Location: London
Year opened: 1924
Pitch dimensions: 110 x 74 yards
Everton – Goodison Park
Capacity: 39,572
Location: Liverpool
Year opened: 1892
Pitch dimensions: 112 x 78 yards
Leicester – King Power Stadium
Capacity: 32,312
Location: Leicester
Year opened: 2002
Pitch dimensions: 110 x 76 yards
Liverpool – Anfield
Capacity: 54,074
Location: Liverpool
Year opened: 1884
Pitch dimensions: 110 x 75 yards
Manchester City – Etihad Stadium
Capacity: 55,097
Location: Manchester
Year opened: 2002
Pitch dimensions: 116 x 77 yards
Manchester United – Old Trafford
Capacity: 74,994
Location: Manchester
Year opened: 1910
Pitch dimensions: 116 x 76 yards
Newcastle United – St James’ Park
Capacity: 52,405
Location: Newcastle
Year opened: 1892
Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards
Norwich – Carrow Road
Capacity: 27,244
Location: Norwich
Year opened: 1935
Pitch dimensions: 114 x 74 yards
Sheffield United – Bramall Lane
Capacity: 32,701
Location: Sheffield
Year opened: 1862
Pitch dimensions: 112 x 72 yards
Southampton – St Mary’s Stadium
Capacity: 32,505
Location: Southampton
Year opened: 2001
Pitch dimensions: 112 x 74 yards
Tottenham – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Capacity: 62,062
Location: London
Year opened: 2019
Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards
Watford – Vicarage Road
Capacity: 21,577
Location: Watford
Year opened: 1922
Pitch dimensions: 115 x 75 yards
West Ham – London Stadium
Capacity: 60,000
Location: London
Year opened: 2012
Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards
Wolves – Molineux
Capacity: 31,700
Location: Wolverhampton
Year opened: 1889
Pitch dimensions: 116 x 74 yards
To be decided:
Potentially relegated from Premier League
Brighton
Cardiff
Potentially promoted from Championship via play-offs
Leeds
Aston Villa
West Brom
Bristol City
Middlesbrough
Derby