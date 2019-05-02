Liverpool v Barcelona: How to watch Champions League semi-final second leg on TV and live stream

Liverpool welcome Barcelona to Anfield for the Champions League semi-finals second leg.

The Reds are aiming to reach back-to-back European finals after losing 3-1 in the showpiece game to Real Madrid in 2018.

Fans around the world will be desperate to see Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane test their mettle on the same pitch as Lionel Messi, while Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho return to Merseyside.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Liverpool v Barcelona game on TV and online.

What time is the Liverpool v Barcelona game?

Liverpool v Barcelona will kick off at 8:00pm on Tuesday 7th May 2019.

How to watch and live stream Liverpool v Barcelona

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

More to follow…

