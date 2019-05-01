Man City v West Ham: How to watch Women’s FA Cup final on TV and live stream

The Women’s FA Cup final takes place this Saturday with Manchester City and West Ham battling for silverware.

City are currently enjoying a 25-game unbeaten run in all competitions stretching back to September 2018.

In that time, City have already beaten this weekend’s opponents West Ham twice, including a 7-1 rout in the North West.

The Hammers have struggled in the FA Women’s Super League this season and sit seventh in the table.

They will be hoping to cause a major upset at Wembley in front of a big crowd.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Man City v West Ham game on TV and online.

What time is the Women’s FA Cup final?

Man City v West Ham will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 4th May 2019.

How to watch and live stream Women’s FA Cup final

The match will be shown live on BBC1 from 5:10pm.

Fans can also watch live online via the BBC iPlayer on a host of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Gabby Logan will present the coverage alongside pundits Alex Scott and Rachel Brown-Finnis.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

City may not be top of the FAWSL but they’re unbeaten this season in the top flight.

They already have the edge over West Ham in terms of results, and potentially missing out on FAWSL silverware could be enough to inspire City to not miss their chance this weekend.

Prediction: Man City 3-1 West Ham

