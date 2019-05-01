How to watch and live stream Ireland v England ODI cricket

England travel to face Ireland in a One Day International encounter this weekend before beginning their series against Pakistan.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up how to watch England v Ireland this weekend.

What time is Ireland v England?

Ireland v England will begin at 10:45am on Friday 3rd May 2019.

Where is Ireland v England held?

The match will take place at The Village, Malahide on the east coast of Ireland.

Over 11,000 fans can pack into the ground to soak up the ODI action.

How to watch and live stream Ireland v England

You can watch the one-off ODI clash live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10:30am.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Ireland squad

Captain: William Porterfield

Andrew Balbirnie, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O’Brien, Boyd Rankin, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson, Lorcan Tucker, Gary Wilson.

England squad

Captain: Eoin Morgan

Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, James Vince, David Willey.

