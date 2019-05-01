What boxing is on TV this week? How to watch Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez v Daniel Jacobs

There are plenty of reasons to be excited about boxing in 2019 with some of the world’s hottest names gearing up for major fights.

Anthony Joshua will be stepping into the ring against a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent after Jarrell Miller failed a drugs test.

There are plenty of terrific fights to be aired every week, aside from mega-bouts involving the likes of Joshua.

The UK boxing scene has plenty of talented stars capable of lighting up arenas across the country.

Sky Sports and BT Sport have picked up the rights to many big nights of boxing – but what do they have to offer this week?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full boxing schedule for this week including how you can watch the action live from home.

What boxing is on TV this week?

Sunday 5th May

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Coverage starts at 2:00am on Sky Sports Action and Main Event

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez v Daniel Jacobs: IBF, WBA Super and WBC Middleweight titles

Ring walk: 4:00am (approx.)

How to watch boxing on TV and online in the UK?

The majority of major boxing events will be broadcast live on Sky Sports or BT Sport – with some fights designated for Pay Per View (PPV).

Sky Sports subscribers can catch fights on Sky Sports Action or stream bouts via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch non-PPV fights through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

For BT Sport bouts, there are multiple ways to sign up. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.

Major fights coming up in 2019

18th May: Billy Joe Saunders v Shefat Isufi (WBO world super middleweight title)

1st June: Anthony Joshua v TBC (WBA Super, WBO, IBF world heavyweight titles)

20th July: Dilian Whyte v Oscar Rivas (Heavyweight)