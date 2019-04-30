UFC Fight Night 151: How to watch Al Iaquinta v Donald Cerrone – TV channel, live stream, UK start time

Al Iaquinta will step into the Octagon with Donald Cerrone in Ottawa, Canada this weekend.

Advertisement

‘Raging Al’ has enjoyed a strong run of results in recent years with his only defeat since 2014 coming last year against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The 31-year-old bounced back with a Performance of the Night victory over Kevin Lee during their December rematch.

Cerrone endured a rough spell between 2017 and 2018 as he approaches the end of his career.

He was defeated four times in five bouts before striking back with victories over Mike Perry and Alexander Hernandez in November 2018 and January 2019 respectively.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch UFC Fight Night 151 on TV and online.

What time does UFC Fight Night 151 start?

TV coverage of the UFC Fight Night main card – including Iaquinta v Cerrone – will start at 1:00am (UK time) in the early hours of Sunday 5th May.

The preliminary card will be broadcast from 11:00pm (UK time) on Saturday 4th May.

Where is UFC Fight Night 151 held?

The event will be held at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Canada.

More than 18,000 fans can fill the arena which usually hosts the Ottawa Senators NHL team.

How to watch and live stream UFC Fight Night 151

The event will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:00pm on Saturday (PreLims) and 1:00am (Main Card) in the early hours of Sunday morning.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.