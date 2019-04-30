Tour de Yorkshire 2019: Watch on TV, live stream, start time, route

The Tour de Yorkshire has returned for its fifth year and the region is gearing up for another exciting week of cycling action.

The 2019 competition has been upgraded by the UCI governing body to HC status – the highest ranking for a multi-stage race outside of the world tour.

Attracting some of the biggest names in cycling has proven to be a major coup for Yorkshire with around £100million brought into the economy during the prestigious race.

The upgraded competition is once again expected to draw in millions of spectators to the roadsides of Yorkshire and around the world on TV.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Tour de Yorkshire 2019 – plus the route.

How to watch the Tour de Yorkshire 2019

Fans can tune in to watch all of the action live on ITV4 in the UK.

Live coverage of the Men’s and Women’s races will be available on TV and via the online ITV Hub streaming service.

Highlights of each day will also be broadcast on ITV at the times listed below.

Men’s Race TV schedule

Stage 1 – Thursday 2nd May – ITV4

Men’s Race: 1:00pm – 6:00pm

Highlights: 8:00pm – 9:00pm

Stage 2 – Friday 3rd May – ITV4

Men’s Race: 2:30pm – 6:15pm

Highlights: 8:00pm – 9:00pm

Stage 3 – Saturday 4th May – ITV4

Men’s Race: 2:30pm – 6:15pm

Highlights: 8:00pm – 9:00pm

Stage 4 – Sunday 5th May – ITV4

Men’s Race: 12:30pm – 5:30pm

Highlights: 10:00pm – 11:00pm

Women’s Race TV schedule

Stage 1 – Friday 3rd May – ITV4

Women’s Race: 9:00am – 1:00pm

Stage 2 – Saturday 4th May – ITV4

Women’s Race: 9:00am – 1:15pm

Tour de Yorkshire 2019 route

Stage 1 will take riders from Doncaster to Selby, before the second stage which takes place between Barnsley and Bedale.

Riders will then head east for the Bridlington to Scarborough route, then finish Stage 4 with a tough 175km trek from Halifax to the finish line in Leeds.

For full details on each route, visit the official Tour de Yorkshire website here.