Cardiff v Crystal Palace: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Cardiff will be relegated from the Premier League this weekend if they fail to beat Crystal Palace.

The Bluebirds are four points adrift of Brighton with two games left to play.

Even if they beat the Eagles on Saturday, Cardiff would still be sent down if Brighton topple Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

However, boss Neil Warnock will refuse to go down without a fight and will do everything he can to prepare his men for a battle this weekend.

Palace are steadily picking up wins and sit comfortably in 12th place going into the penultimate week of the season.

What time is the Cardiff v Crystal Palace game?

Cardiff v Crystal Palace will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 4th May 2019.

How to watch and live stream Cardiff v Crystal Palace

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 5:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Cardiff will be desperate to give their fans a final cheer before the season – and potentially their Premier League status – comes to an end.

Unfortunately, football doesn’t stick to the sentimental script.

Palace have a solid formula for grabbing victories, with match-winners like Wilfried Zaha and Luka Milivojevic primed and ready to condemn goal-shy Cardiff to the Championship.

Prediction: Cardiff 0-1 Crystal Palace

