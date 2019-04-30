Aberdeen v Celtic: How to watch Scottish Premiership on TV and live stream

Celtic are one point away from being crowned champions of Scotland once again.

The Bhoys have a nine-point lead over fierce rivals Rangers with just nine points left to play for.

A point for Neil Lennon’s side at Pittodrie on Saturday afternoon would seal the trophy before Rangers get a chance to kick a ball.

Celtic have already beaten Aberdeen four times this season in three different domestic competitions, though they were held to a 0-0 draw during their last Premiership match in March.

Derek McInnes’ men kicked off the top flight’s second phase with a narrow win over Kilmarnock before being put to the sword in a 2-0 defeat to Rangers.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Aberdeen v Celtic game on TV and online.

What time is the Aberdeen v Celtic game?

Aberdeen v Celtic will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 4th May.

How to watch and live stream Aberdeen v Celtic

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 12:00pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Celtic have the title within their grasp, and despite Rangers valiantly delaying their rivals’ celebrations, party time has arrived.

Lennon’s men won’t expect an easy game, and won’t receive one, but they have the knack of beating Aberdeen and will grind out the result they need.

Prediction: Aberdeen 0-1 Celtic

