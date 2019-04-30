2019 World Snooker Championship prize money: How much will every player earn at the Crucible?

The World Snooker Championship is approaching the final few days with plenty left to play for as the game’s top players battle for supremacy.

Ronnie O’Sullivan was left stunned after being shoved out of the competition in the early rounds by amateur star James Cahill.

Judd Trump and Neil Robertson remain firmly in the hunt for the grand prize.

In addition to the prestige of lifting the trophy, players are fighting for bigger shares of the prize money pot which stands at over £2million in total.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of 2019 World Snooker Championship prize money totals – plus how to watch every minute of live action on TV.

How to watch the World Snooker Championship on BBC

Coverage of the 2019 World Snooker Championship will be readily available on Eurosport and BBC.

Amazon Prime customers can sign up for a seven-day trial of Eurosport Player – the live streaming platform.

Many Sky Sports customers will have Eurosport included in their package.

Non-Sky Sports customers can sign up from just £4.99 per month or £39.99 for a full year.

Most of the action will also be broadcast on BBC2 and BBC iPlayer, though occasional matches will be shown on BBC1.

Check out our full TV schedule and guide to watch every minute of action here

World Snooker Championship prize money