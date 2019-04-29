Frankfurt v Chelsea: How to watch Europa League on TV and live stream

Chelsea are aiming for a place in the Europa League final to prevent their season from turning sour.

The Blues have experienced a rollercoaster year but have improved on last season’s Premier League disappointment under Antonio Conte.

However, they are yet to secure a Champions League place through their domestic campaign and Chelsea will be keen to give themselves an extra shot via the Europa League.

Maurizio Sarri’s men were held to a 1-1 draw with fellow top-four contenders Manchester United at the weekend.

Europa League final: When is the big game? How to watch on TV and online

They sit fourth in the table with a slight edge over Arsenal but the Blues will be keen to make short work of Frankfurt in a bid to secure a seat at Europe’s top table through the Europa League.

However, Frankfurt won’t roll over after proving their credentials in a terrific Bundesliga campaign.

Boss Adi Hutter has guided his team to fourth in the German top flight and will be keen to lead Frankfurt to their first

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Frankfurt v Chelsea game on TV and online.

What time is the Frankfurt v Chelsea game?

Frankfurt v Chelsea will kick off at 8:00pm on Thursday 2nd May 2019.

How to watch and live stream Frankfurt v Chelsea

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Chelsea have been confident throughout their European campaign – it has provided a safe haven in the times their Premier League form has dipped.

However, they face a difficult trip and will be pleased if they can return to British soil with a potentially priceless away goal.

Prediction: Frankfurt 1-1 Chelsea

