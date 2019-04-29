Accessibility Links

Championship top scorers: Who will win the 2018/19 Golden Boot?

Championship top scorers are battling to become the top striker in the second tier of English football

Norwich Teemu Pukki

Championship top scorers continue to rack up the goals in a bid to secure the 2018/19 Golden Boot honour.

Matej Vydra secured the trophy last season with 21 goals for Derby County but eight players have managed to equal or better his total with games to spare in 2018/19.

Norwich, Aston Villa, Brentford and Sheffield United all boast lethal finishers and have been propelled up the league by their talismanic forwards.

Play-off contenders West Brom have a pair of strikers who have scored more than 40 goals between them, but who is the current leader?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Championship top scorers.

LAST UPDATED: 4:30pm Thursday 25th April 2019

  1. Teemu Pukki (Norwich) 28 goals, 9 assists
  2. Tammy Abraham (Aston Villa) 25 goals, 3 assists
  3. Neal Maupay (Brentford) 24 goals, 8 assists
  4. Billy Sharp (Sheffield Utd) 23 goals, 3 assists
  5. Dwight Gayle (West Brom) 23 goals, 2 assists
  6. Che Adams (Birmingham) 22 goals, 4 assists
  7. Jay Rodriguez (West Brom) 21 goals, 5 assists
  8. Jarrod Bowen (Hull) 21 goals, 4 assists
  9. Oli McBurnie (Swansea) 19 goals, 4 assists
  10. Lewis Grabban (Nottingham Forest) 16 goals, 3 assists

