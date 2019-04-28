Rangers v Aberdeen: How to watch Scottish Premiership on TV and live stream

Rangers are still not mathematically ruled out of lifting the Premiership trophy with just four games to go.

Advertisement

The Gers confidently beat Hearts 3-1 in their first match of the top flight’s second phase.

Steven Gerrard’s men trail Celtic by nine points, leaving the door marginally open for one of the biggest comebacks in Scottish football history.

Celtic drew 0-0 with Hibs last weekend and must still face Rangers in the coming weeks.

While the trophy is still likely to be draped in green and white come May, Gerrard won’t allow his men to stop pushing yet.

The blue half of Glasgow knows that winning their remaining games would at least fire a warning shot at their bitter rivals in time for a thrilling battle next season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Rangers v Aberdeen game on TV and online.

What time is the Rangers v Aberdeen game?

Rangers v Aberdeen will kick off at 3:00pm on Sunday 28th April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Rangers v Aberdeen

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 2:30pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

In one sense the pressure is off Rangers, they are not expected to mount any kind of genuine rush at Celtic this season.

However, the possibility still remains, and as long as Gerrard can focus his team, they will continue to fight to the final whistle.

Prediction: Rangers 2-1 Aberdeen

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.