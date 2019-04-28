Who are the celebrities running the London Marathon 2019?

The London Marathon weekend is fast-approaching with thousands of keen runners to descend on the capital for the festivities.

Over 42,000 people will take part in the iconic event with elite runners and celebrities also getting involved in the action.

A range of TV personalities, former sports stars and other famous faces will take to the streets of London to raise money for their chosen charities.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of celebrities who will take part in the 2019 London Marathon.

London Marathon 2019 celebrities

Candice Brown

The Great British Bake Off 2016 winner says she is running in aid of alzheimer’s research after seeing her grandfather with the condition. (Charity: Dementia Revolution)

Chris Evans

The Virgin radio host and former BBC presenter is also running for Dementia Revolution, a joint initiative by the Alzheimer’s Society and Alzheimer’s Research UK. (Charity: Dementia Revolution)

Amelie Mauresmo

The former world number one tennis player is a marathon regular, and competed in the New York City race last year. However, this is the former Wimbledon winner’s first London Marathon experience.

Jonathan Pearce

The Match of the Day commentator is a regular face at the London Marathon. His charity, The Lily Foundation, was set up in memory of his niece Lily Merritt, who died when she was just eight from a rare and incurable heart disease. (Charity: The Lily Foundation)

Helen Skelton

The TV presenter and former Blue Peter star has said she also plans to swim the channel as part of a relay team in 2019. (Charity: Prostate Cancer UK)

Jake Wood

The EastEnders actor says he is inspired to run this year by his co-star Dame Barbara Windsor, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014. (Charity: Dementia Revolution)

Adam Woodyatt

EastEnders actor Adam Woodyatt is another EastEnders favourite running as part of ‘Barbara’s Revolutionaries’, a team set up to support Dame Barbara Windsor. (Charity: Dementia Revolution)

Kirsty Gallacher

TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher is gearing up for her first marathon since leaving Sky Sports in 2018 (Charity: Safe Hands)

Mark Wright

The Apprentice 2014 winner (Charity: Dementia Revolution)

Abdullah Afzal

Citizen Khan actor (Charity: Penny Appeal)

Sam Attwater

EastEnders actor, Dancing On Ice 2011 winner (Charity: The Children’s Trust)

Saffron Barker

Lifestyle YouTuber (Charity: Dementia Revolution)

Emma Barton

EastEnders actor (Charity: Dementia Revolution)

Matt Brammeier

Former professional cyclist (Charity: Headway)

Nikki Brammeier

Professional cyclist (Charity: Headway)

Marcus Bean

TV chef (Charity: Teens Unite Fighting Cancer)

Jamie Borthwick

EastEnders actor (Charity: Dementia Revolution)

Natalie Cassidy

EastEnders actor (Charity: Dementia Revolution)

Katie Chapman

Former England footballer (Charity: Plan international)

Rob Deering

Comedian/podcaster

Jenni Falconer

TV/Radio presenter (Charity: The Children’s Trust)

Tanya Franks

EastEnders actor (Charity: Dementia Revolution)

Ed Gamble

Comedian (Charity: JDRF)

Paul Konchesky

Former Premier League footballer (Charity: Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity)

Saffron Lempriere

The Only Way Is Essex star (Charity: Children with Cancer UK)

Hannah MacLeod

Olympic gold medal-winning hockey player (Charity: Beat Eating Disorders)

Nell McAndrew

Model/TV personality (Charity: Dementia Revolution, Cancer Research UK, Caudwell Children)

Scott Mitchell

Husband of Dame Barbara Windsor (Charity: Dementia Revolution)

Chris Newton

Former Team GB cyclist (Charity: Anthony Nolan)

Leon Ockenden

Waterloo Road/Coronation Street actor (Charity: Softbones)

Jamie Peacock

Former England Rugby League captain (Charity: Sue Ryder)

Dani Rowe

Olympic gold medal-winning cyclist (Charity: Great Ormond Street Hospital)

Keith Senior

Former Rugby League player (Charity: The Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust)

Kellie Shirley

EastEnders actor (Charity: Dementia Revolution)

Jane Slaughter

EastEnders actor (Charity: Dementia Revolution)

Cel Spellman

Radio presenter (Charity: WWF)

Paul Tonkinson

Comedian/podcaster

Charlie Webster

TV presenter

Laura Wright

Classical singer (Charity: David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation)