Hibs v Hearts: How to watch the Edinburgh derby on TV and live stream

Hibernian host Hearts in the Scottish Premiership at Easter Road this weekend.

Hibs held Celtic to a goalless draw last time out with Bhoys boss Neil Lennon left frustrated by a solid defensive effort by his former team.

They sit fifth in the Premiership table, three points clear of Hearts who narrowly made the cut in the top half for the second phase of the season.

The Jam Tarts are the only side in the top six to have a minus goal difference with their front men failing to inspire in 2018/19.

Craig Levein knows his side have little to play for in terms of league positions but he will be desperate to claim the bragging rights following a draw, win and loss against Hibs in three encounters so far this season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Hibs v Hearts game on TV and online.

What time is the Hibs v Hearts game?

Hibs v Hearts will kick off at 12:15pm on Sunday 28th April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Hibs v Hearts

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:45am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Hearts have experienced a rollercoaster season brimming with inconsistent results.

Hibs know how to get results from high-stakes games after recording three draws out of three games against Rangers and taking four points off Celtic this season.

It’s likely to be a gritty affair but Hibs should have enough to secure the win on their own turf.

Prediction: Hibs 2-1 Hearts

