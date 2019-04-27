UFC Fight Night 150: How to watch Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza v Jack Hermansson – TV channel, live stream, UK start time

Ronaldo Souza will step into the Octagon with Jack Hermansson this weekend as UFC Fight Night heads to Florida.

Advertisement

Brazilian star Jacare – which translates as ‘alligator’ – is gunning for a title shot, and a convincing victory over Hermansson could open the door for that to happen.

Time is not on the 39-year-old star’s side, but he continues to wow the crowds with a string of Fight and Performance of the Night awards.

Swedish fighter Hermansson continues to plot an upward curve following his big win over David Branch in March.

The 30-year-old will hope to his veteran opponent is running out of fuel to burn, but it won’t be an easy task for either man in the Octagon.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch UFC Fight Night 150 on TV and online.

What time does UFC Fight Night 150 start?

TV coverage of the UFC Fight Night main card – including Jacare v Hermansson – will start at 2:00am (UK time) in the early hours of Sunday 28th April.

The preliminary card will be broadcast from midnight (UK time) onwards.

Where is UFC Fight Night 150 held?

The event will be held at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida.

More than 22,000 fans can fill the arena which normally hosts the Florida Panthers NHL team.

How to watch and live stream UFC Fight Night 150

The event will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from midnight (PreLims) and 2:00am (Main Card) in the early hours of Sunday morning.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.