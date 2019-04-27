Premier League TV fixtures 2018/19: Sky and BT Sport listings for EVERY match live on TV and online

The Premier League 2018/19 season is drawing with live TV matches promising huge drama in the closing stages of the season.

Sky Sports and BT Sport have confirmed which games they will broadcast live on TV through to the final day.

Highlights of every Premier League game will also be available on the BBC’s Match of the Day as usual.

Amazon Prime Video does not have any live football this season, although from the 2019/20 season they will have the rights to 20 Premier League games.

Premier League 2018/19 fixtures including full Sky Sports, NOW TV and BT Sport listings, schedules.

How to watch Premier League games on TV and online

Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport, with Sky Sports Premier League covering top flight games each week.

You can also stream the match via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch games through NOW TV without signing up to a contract.

You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month.

For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

Premier League live on TV – 2018/19 fixtures

Kick-off 3pm unless otherwise stated. Matches live on TV will be listed in bold

Friday 26 April 2019

Liverpool v Huddersfield Town – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Liverpool v Huddersfield match preview, prediction and how to watch here

Saturday 27 April 2019

Tottenham v West Ham – 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Crystal Palace v Everton

Fulham v Cardiff City

Southampton v AFC Bournemouth

Watford v Wolves

Brighton v Newcastle United – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport

Sunday 28 April 2019

Burnley v Man City – 2.05pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Man Utd v Chelsea – 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Monday 29 April 2019

Leicester City v Arsenal – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Friday, 3 May 2019

Everton v Burnley – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday, 4 May 2019

Man City v Leicester City – 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Arsenal v Brighton

Chelsea v Watford

West Ham v Southampton

Wolves v Fulham

Cardiff City v Crystal Palace – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport

Sunday, 5 May 2019

Huddersfield Town v Man Utd – 2.00pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Newcastle United v Liverpool – 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Monday, 6 May 2019

AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Sunday, 12 May 2019

Brighton v Man City

Burnley v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth

Fulham v Newcastle United

Leicester City v Chelsea

Liverpool v Wolves

Man Utd v Cardiff City

Southampton v Huddersfield Town

Tottenham v Everton

Watford v West Ham