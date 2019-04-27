Man Utd v Chelsea: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Manchester United and Chelsea will go to battle this weekend in a bid to gain the upper-hand in the top-four race.

United’s hopes are hanging by a thread as they trail fourth-placed Chelsea by three points with three games left to play.

The Red Devils would be virtually out of the Champions League picture for next season if they lose to the Blue given their inferior goal difference.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s dazzling start in Manchester has subsided and now his team face the threat of finishing sixth – the position United were in when Jose Mourinho was sacked.

Chelsea know they must secure Champions League football to stand a realistic chance of keeping Eden Hazard at the club this summer.

The Belgian superstar has been a long-standing target for Real Madrid and he is expected to make a switch to the Bernabeu if the Blues can’t earn a seat at Europe’s top table for 2019/20.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Man Utd v Chelsea game on TV and online.

What time is the Man Utd v Chelsea game?

Man Utd v Chelsea will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 26th April.

How to watch and live stream Man Utd v Chelsea

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels from 4:15pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

How to watch Man Utd v Chelsea in the US

Fans can watch the game in the US via fuboTV.

The streaming service offers a free seven-day trial for new customers.

You can watch most major Premier League clashes in addition to football across Europe and North America.

The service also offers NFL, NBA and MLB games throughout the year meaning you will never miss a moment of sporting drama.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

United were gutsy in the Manchester derby but ultimately, character alone can’t win the biggest games.

Once City dug in their claws, United had no way out, no sharp plan, no threat.

They will approach the Chelsea game in a similar manner but in Hazard, Chelsea will have a difference-maker on the field – and he could scorch United’s European dreams.

Prediction: Man Utd 1-2 Chelsea

