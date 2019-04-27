How to watch and live stream the London Marathon 2019

The London Marathon will draw in thousands of runners from across the nation and the world in 2019.

Over 40,000 runners braved the searing heat on the streets of the UK capital.

The race was officially recorded as the hottest London Marathon on record with a peak temperature over 24°C.

Whatever the weather, elite runners, enthusiasts and fancy-dress rhinos alike will take to the roads for the gruelling 26-mile journey.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the 2019 London Marathon including date, start times and how to watch the action unfold.

When is the London Marathon 2019?

The London Marathon 2019 takes place on Sunday 28th April. Key times include:

Elite Wheelchair Races: 8:55am

Elite Women’s Race: 9:15am

Elite Men’s Race: 10:00am

British Athletics & England Athletics Marathon Championships: 10:00am

Main Race: 10:00am

How can I watch and stream the London Marathon 2019 in the UK?

The event will air in the UK on BBC1 and BBC2, with coverage kicking off in the morning prior to the first start time (8:55am).

Live coverage

8:30am – 10:00am: BBC2

10:00am – 2:30pm: BBC1

2:35pm – 5:00pm: BBC Red Button

Highlights

6:00pm – 7:00pm: BBC2

How can I watch and stream the London Marathon 2019 in the US?

Marathon enthusiasts in the US can tune in to watch the iconic day on NBC Sports.

Coverage begins at 5:10am (Eastern Time) with the Elite Men’s race.

The broadcast will also be available to stream via NBC Sports’ website and mobile app.

London Marathon 2019 route

Beginning in Greenwich Park, the marathon takes its competitors on a tour around the capital, passing over the Thames at Tower Bridge before crossing the finish line on The Mall in front of Buckingham Palace.

For the full route, click here.

How can I enter the London Marathon as a runner?

Unfortunately, the entry ballot for the 2019 event has now closed.

For further details of how to apply for future events, visit the official London Marathon website.