Leeds v Aston Villa: How to watch Championship on TV and live stream

Leeds United face a make-or-break weekend as the Championship season enters the penultimate weekend.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men have lost back-to-back games, meaning Sheffield United are in a commanding position to win the war for an automatic promotion place.

Leeds trail the Blades by three points with an inferior goal difference.

The only way Leeds can avoid the play-offs by winning their final games and hoping Sheffield United fail to record victories in both of theirs.

Adding to Leeds’ troubles is the fact that this weekend’s opposition, Aston Villa, remain the league’s form team.

Dean Smith’s side have won ten games in a row and will be desperate to keep that momentum flowing into the play-offs.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Leeds v Aston Villa game on TV and online.

What time is the Leeds v Aston Villa game?

Leeds v Aston Villa will kick off at 12:00pm on Sunday 28th April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Leeds v Aston Villa

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 11:30am.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

The Championship is a gruelling, unkind league to play in, but Leeds must make sure they react correctly to watching automatic promotion slip through their fingers.

They could crumble or conversely, with the pressure off, they could actually be freed up to play their natural game.

It will be a fascinating watch at Elland Road, a potential teaser for the play-off final, and Leeds won’t let their season die with a whimper.

Prediction: Leeds 2-2 Aston Villa

