Championship TV fixtures 2018/19: Sky listings for EVERY match live on TV and online

Championship fans will be growing increasingly nervous as the end-of-season run-in begins the gather pace.

Daniel Farke’s attacking Norwich side top the table while Sheffield United and Leeds continue to battle for the second automatic place with just a handful of games to go.

West Brom have consolidated their play-off position while Aston Villa and Derby have exploited Middlesbrough’s poor second half of the season in the race for Premier League football.

Televised fixtures have been confirmed until the end of April with the final day televised fixtures to be confirmed depending on the title race

Promotion contenders and relegation battlers can all expect to feature heavily on Sky Sports at the end of April and into May.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Championship fixtures live on TV and online this season.

Championship fixtures live on TV in 2018/19

Saturday 27th April

Sheffield United v Ipswich (5:15pm) Sky Sports Football and NOW TV

Norwich v Blackburn (7:30pm) Sky Sports Football and NOW TV

Sunday 28th April

Leeds v Aston Villa (12:00pm) Sky Sports Football and NOW TV

