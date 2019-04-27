Burnley v Man City: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Manchester City can close in on the Premier League trophy with a victory over Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday.

City head into the weekend with a one-point advantage though Liverpool face Huddersfield on Friday night to kick off the round of fixtures.

If the Reds defeat the relegated Terriers, City must beat Burnley to restore their lead at the summit.

City have won 11 games in a row with three left to play.

Pep Guardiola will demand his players maintain that level of consistency to prevent any late drama in the race for the title.

Burnley are one point from confirming their survival following a four-game unbeaten streak that has included three back-to-back wins.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Burnley v Man City game on TV and online.

What time is the Burnley v Man City game?

Burnley v Man City will kick off at 2:05pm on Sunday 28th April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Burnley v Man City

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League (from 1:00pm) and Main Event (from 2:00pm).

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

How to watch Burnley v Man City in the US

Fans can watch the game in the US via fuboTV.

The streaming service offers a free seven-day trial for new customers.

You can watch most major Premier League clashes in addition to football across Europe and North America.

The service also offers NFL, NBA and MLB games throughout the year meaning you will never miss a moment of sporting drama.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

There’s a real chance Burnley’s only touches of the game will come from the kick off.

Sean Dyche’s men are notoriously generous in handing the opposition plenty of possession – even some of their recent victories have been recorded without seeing 40% of the ball.

City will dominate proceedings but the scoreline won’t necessarily reflect that with Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes capable of big goals and Dyche’s defence always ready for a battle.

Prediction: Burnley 1-2 Man City

