Tottenham v West Ham: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Tottenham have opened their state-of-the-art stadium in style with a perfect run of form to celebrate the new era.

Spurs have played four games at the new ground and won them all without conceding a goal.

Their narrow 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals has already provided the 62,000-capacity arena with an iconic scene.

Spurs are performing well without Harry Kane who remains sidelined with ligament damage.

West Ham visit their London rivals’ new home on the back of a poor run.

The Hammers lost three games in a row before conceding a last-minute equaliser to draw 2-2 with Leicester at the London Stadium last weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Tottenham v West Ham game on TV and online.

What time is the Tottenham v West Ham game?

Tottenham v West Ham will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 27th April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Tottenham v West Ham

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League (from 11:30am) and Main Event (from 12:15pm) channels.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

How to watch Tottenham v West Ham in the US

Fans can watch the game in the US via fuboTV.

The streaming service offers a free seven-day trial for new customers.

You can watch most major Premier League clashes in addition to football across Europe and North America.

The service also offers NFL, NBA and MLB games throughout the year meaning you will never miss a moment of sporting drama.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Following a torrid run of form that made you believe Spurs had forgotten all about the Premier League amid their European success, they’re back on the rails.

Narrow defeats to Man City aside, it has been a confidence-building month for the Kane-less outfit.

Their run of home clean sheets is likely to end soon, but they will continue to grind out big results.

Prediction: Tottenham 2-1 West Ham

