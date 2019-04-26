Who are the celebrities running the London Marathon 2019?
The London Marathon 2019 is ready to get underway but which famous faces will be running in the event this year?
The London Marathon weekend is fast-approaching with thousands of keen runners to descend on the capital for the festivities.
Over 42,000 people will take part in the iconic event with elite runners and celebrities also getting involved in the action.
London Marathon 2019: How to watch the event LIVE on TV and online
A range of TV personalities, former sports stars and other famous faces will take to the streets of London to raise money for their chosen charities.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of celebrities who will take part in the 2019 London Marathon.
London Marathon 2019 celebrities
Candice Brown
The Great British Bake Off 2016 winner says she is running in aid of alzheimer’s research after seeing her grandfather with the condition. (Charity: Dementia Revolution)
Chris Evans
The Virgin radio host and former BBC presenter is also running for Dementia Revolution, a joint initiative by the Alzheimer’s Society and Alzheimer’s Research UK. (Charity: Dementia Revolution)
Amelie Mauresmo
The former world number one tennis player is a marathon regular, and competed in the New York City race last year. However, this is the former Wimbledon winner’s first London Marathon experience.
Jonathan Pearce
The Match of the Day commentator is a regular face at the London Marathon. His charity, The Lily Foundation, was set up in memory of his niece Lily Merritt, who died when she was just eight from a rare and incurable heart disease. (Charity: The Lily Foundation)
Helen Skelton
The TV presenter and former Blue Peter star has said she also plans to swim the channel as part of a relay team in 2019. (Charity: Prostate Cancer UK)
Jake Wood
The EastEnders actor says he is inspired to run this year by his co-star Dame Barbara Windsor, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014. (Charity: Dementia Revolution)
Adam Woodyatt
EastEnders actor Adam Woodyatt is another EastEnders favourite running as part of ‘Barbara’s Revolutionaries’, a team set up to support Dame Barbara Windsor. (Charity: Dementia Revolution)
Kirsty Gallacher
TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher is gearing up for her first marathon since leaving Sky Sports in 2018 (Charity: Safe Hands)
Mark Wright
The Apprentice 2014 winner (Charity: Dementia Revolution)
Abdullah Afzal
Citizen Khan actor (Charity: Penny Appeal)
Sam Attwater
EastEnders actor, Dancing On Ice 2011 winner (Charity: The Children’s Trust)
Saffron Barker
Lifestyle YouTuber (Charity: Dementia Revolution)
Emma Barton
EastEnders actor (Charity: Dementia Revolution)
Matt Brammeier
Former professional cyclist (Charity: Headway)
Nikki Brammeier
Professional cyclist (Charity: Headway)
Marcus Bean
TV chef (Charity: Teens Unite Fighting Cancer)
Jamie Borthwick
EastEnders actor (Charity: Dementia Revolution)
Natalie Cassidy
EastEnders actor (Charity: Dementia Revolution)
Katie Chapman
Former England footballer (Charity: Plan international)
Rob Deering
Comedian/podcaster
Jenni Falconer
TV/Radio presenter (Charity: The Children’s Trust)
Tanya Franks
EastEnders actor (Charity: Dementia Revolution)
Ed Gamble
Comedian (Charity: JDRF)
Paul Konchesky
Former Premier League footballer (Charity: Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity)
Saffron Lempriere
The Only Way Is Essex star (Charity: Children with Cancer UK)
Hannah MacLeod
Olympic gold medal-winning hockey player (Charity: Beat Eating Disorders)
Nell McAndrew
Model/TV personality (Charity: Dementia Revolution, Cancer Research UK, Caudwell Children)
Scott Mitchell
Husband of Dame Barbara Windsor (Charity: Dementia Revolution)
Chris Newton
Former Team GB cyclist (Charity: Anthony Nolan)
Leon Ockenden
Waterloo Road/Coronation Street actor (Charity: Softbones)
Jamie Peacock
Former England Rugby League captain (Charity: Sue Ryder)
Dani Rowe
Olympic gold medal-winning cyclist (Charity: Great Ormond Street Hospital)
Keith Senior
Former Rugby League player (Charity: The Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust)
Kellie Shirley
EastEnders actor (Charity: Dementia Revolution)
Jane Slaughter
EastEnders actor (Charity: Dementia Revolution)
Cel Spellman
Radio presenter (Charity: WWF)
Paul Tonkinson
Comedian/podcaster
Charlie Webster
TV presenter
Laura Wright
Classical singer (Charity: David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation)